Amazon Steps Up Scripted Production in Italy With 'Bad Guy' and 'Prisma'

We are stepping on the first week of June 2021, and there are several exciting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be The Family Man Season 2, which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 4. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, the series is about a man working on National Investigation Agency, who tries to save the nation from an imminent attack. On the other hand, he manages to keep his family safe from his secret job. The action-thriller web series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sunny Hinduja, Sharib Hashmi, Vedant Sinha and others. The Family Man Season 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni’s Series Is Packed With Exciting Twists and Unexpected Climax (Watch Video).