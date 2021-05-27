Cancel
Amazon Steps Up Scripted Production in Italy With 'Bad Guy' and 'Prisma'

By Nick Vivarelli
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video is stepping up scripted production in Italy with green lights for two new original series: dark Mafia comedy “The Bad Guy,” and young adult coming-of-age drama “Prisma,” which is about twin brothers who go against gender norms in different ways. The new Italian Amazon Original skeins were...

Benjamin Mascolo
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
