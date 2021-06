As of May 17th, a fact-checking site, that has earlier claimed the theory of artificial origins of the COVID-19 to have been "debunked", no longer thinks so:. When this fact-check was first published in September 2020, PolitiFact’s sources included researchers who asserted the SARS-CoV-2 virus could not have been manipulated. That assertion is now more widely disputed. For that reason, we are removing this fact-check from our database pending a more thorough review.