Charlottesville, VA

Sunny with lower humidity

By David Rogers
NBC 29 News
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect wall to wall sunshine today along with above normal temperatures and lower humidity. Tonight will be seasonal ahead of our next weather maker. Friday will get off to a dry start. However, we are tracking a cold front now to our west. As the front gets closer, a wave of low pressure will develop along the front. That is expected to enhance the rain coverage and amounts over the next couple of days. 1″-1.5″ will be possible, before the system gradually pulls away. Skies clear and temperatures will warm to seasonal levels by Memorial Day Monday. Have a great and safe day !

City
Charlottesville, VA
