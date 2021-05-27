Dennis Quaid on eloping during pandemic, buying Ronald Reagan memorabilia ahead of biopic role

Forgetting that an actor is in a movie could be due to a lot of factors, such as the fact that the movie might not have been that great and easily escaped one’s memory, or because it was made so long ago that a person would have to watch it in order to remember that a certain actor was in it. Dennis Quaid has been in quite a few movies in his long career and he’s been in good and bad movies alike since let’s face it, that can happen to pretty much anyone and usually does. But there are plenty of movies that he’s been solid in and that fans can remember he was a part of pretty easily. There are those however that he was in that were kind of frenzied when it came to the action, and even putting him upfront and center didn’t always make it evident that he was that big of a deal. Plus, let’s face this fact as well, he’s getting up there in years and has been for a while, which means that he’s become less of a going concern than a lot of other younger actors that have been coming up in his wake. It’s not a mark against him in any way, it’s simply a natural progression in show business that as people age, new actors are always coming up to take their place and are bound to get noticed a little more than those who have had their heyday and are now easing into mid-life and even into old age. As of now, Dennis is in his late 60s, which means he’s not elderly, but he’s less than a decade away from being considered for that designation. He’s still someone that people want to watch, but forgetting which movies he was in is starting to become a common thread that he shares with a lot of other actors.