SPHS sophomore with military background honors veterans with Poppy Day efforts

St. Peter High School sophomore Raina Roemhildt has not yet served in the military herself, but she is intimately familiar with its inner workings and values. Roemhildt, 16, spent more than half her life thus far in the military community. With her father in the Navy until she was 12, Roemhildt grew up in a number of locations across the country and world, before finally settling in St. Peter a few years ago. Between her father, grandfather, four uncles, two aunts and two cousins, her immediate family has served over 150 years.