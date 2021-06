The 'Cumulus' installation has been designed by the Clap Studio as a light, ethereal structure that will provide visitors with a pillowy place to relax and unwind that's wondrously whimsical. The structure is achieved with a series of steel beams that have had an elastic fabric tied tightly around the interior space to help give it a bouncy feel. A series of hanging lights inside help to cast a shadow of those within and create a visual spectacle for onlookers to enjoy.