Mankato, MN

Developers of Capitol Room, Dunkin’ strip mall eye vacant property downtown

By PHILIP WEYHE philip.weyhe@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mankato-based development company that has led prior development in St. Peter is zeroing in on a long vacant lot in the downtown. Old Town Development, LLC, a real estate company whose properties are managed by Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, has entered into an “exclusive negotiating rights agreement” with the city of St. Peter for a vacant parking lot off Minnesota Avenue. Municipal Parking Lot No. 5 is located at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, on the south side of Grace.

