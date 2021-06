If we are the sun You might think the Spice Girls are working on a sequel to their movie World of Spices. Mel B, Mel C, Emma and Geri are all looking forward to it and have confidence that Victoria will also be there to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her flagship release. “The four old members have been thinking for some time to do something about the film’s anniversary,” a source told the British newspaper. “The funny part seemed like a nice idea to them. (…) Preparations are in full swing.”