Thule’s Tepui Foothill Rooftop Tent Takes Half the Space

Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoof rack tents are a godsend for adventurous souls looking to get away to remote places on a budget. The drawback of those tents, however, is how much space they take up. By the time you have your tent installed, you won’t be using the roof rack for much else. Thule’s new Tepui Foothill Rooftop Tent is a two-person tent that only takes up half of your roof rack, leaving plenty of space for your gear.

manofmany.com
