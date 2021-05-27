Thule’s Tepui Foothill Rooftop Tent Takes Half the Space

This might just be the most brilliant cooler we’ve ever seen primarily because it never needs ice. In fact, the GoSun Chillest can make its own ice. The built-in battery, compressor, and solar charging table mean it can keep your food and drink cold (or frozen) all on its own. You can set the temperature range in the two separate compartments from -4°F to 68°F using the digital control panel. Use one compartment for refrigerated goods and the other for frozen fare. Ice cream at the beach? Hell yeah. It can chill for 10+ hours, hold up to 60 beers, and your food/drink will never get wet from melted ice. If the battery runs out, you can charge up the Chillest or run it via AC or DC power. There’s also an optional external 30-hour battery you can tack on for 40 total run-time hours. The all-terrain wheels and robust pull handle let you take it just about anywhere this endless summer. Funding is still underway, despite the fact that they’ve blown out their goal exponentially.