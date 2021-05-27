Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The Addicted Gardener: Peonies the queens of the spring garden

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much has been blooming in the landscape this past week. Many flowering trees are still putting on a great show. The bright orange poppies have been screaming “look at me!” while the delicate lavender-blue Veronica is quietly making its way around the periphery of the pond. But the tree peonies have been the queens of the garden this week, capturing everyone’s attention – until today, that is, when the huge flowers started to lose their petals as the breeze whisked them away.

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Garden#Back Garden#Lavender#Shade Trees#Landscape#Lane Interiors Gardens#Tree Peonies#Herbaceous Peonies#Intersectional Peonies#Itoh Peonies#Herbaceous Peony#Deciduous Trees#Enormous Flowers#Bouquets#Winter#Friends#Paeonia#Space#Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningthechronicle-online.com

Dandelions don’t deserve such a poor reputation

Dandelions have been given a bad name by gardeners who wish for a perfect lawn. But they are not the invasive weed most people believe them to be. They are a perennial herb, introduced to Canada and United States by Europeans. The settlers brought dandelions with them because they used the plant as a medicine and food crop.
Gardeningmesabitribune.com

Garden of Life

What if the people around you were part of your own personal garden of life meant to enhance your life bringing beauty, brightness, strength, love, and care into our days? We can relate to the plants and flowers in our garden as they remind us of people in our lives. Each one has a unique presence and play a role in our days.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
Books & Literaturespillwords.com

The Secret Garden

Sunlight reflects on the surface of the loch in the distance as I walk through the dark trees of the forest. Sticks snap under my heavy boots and I breathe in the scent of decomposing leaves and pine needles. When I arrive at the water’s edge, I stop. A range of purple trees are visible on the far side. Beautiful.
Home & Gardencommunityq.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Spring lawn care tips

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - They say the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, but that may not be the case for many this spring. Early in the spring, you may be frustrated by the look of their lawn. Randy Martin of the Central Aroostook soil and water conservation district, says insects are one of the reasons why grass may look the way it does.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Kidsdeltanewsweb.com

Gardening with Children

During the summer we are always looking for ways to get our children outside. What better way to build their skills than to garden with them? Creating a children’s garden is a great way to teach responsibility, a love of the outdoors and love of healthy foods, besides getting them physically active.
Gardeningcounty-journal.com

Fairy Gardening

My first experience with Fairy Gardens was when I was in elementary school. My classmates and I did not know what we were making though, as our inspiration came from our reading The Littles. It was on our recesses that we went out to the baseball diamond and decorated the backstop with dandelions and huts of grass, hoping that we would have visitors while we were doing math inside. The second experience I had was while volunteering at the Eaton County Library. As a youth activity, the coordinator had soil, moss, succulents, sculptures and acorns to decorate small pots— making a lovely terrarium.
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

RAMSEY: Scout now for bagworms on evergreens

Early to mid-May is the time to be looking for bagworms crawling and feeding on your landscape plants. You are most likely to find bagworms feeding on junipers, cedars, arborvitae and white pine, but it can also be found feeding on shade trees and other shrubs. Their feeding is most devastating to evergreens as the defoliation alters the shape and beauty of the plant. The damage to evergreens often requires them to be replaced.
Home & Gardentucson.com

6 Easy Tips to Breathe New Life into Your Patio This Spring

With longer days and warmer weather, spring is the perfect time to make new memories with your family and friends. Rather than entertaining indoors, why not make the most of your porch or patio by relaxing and entertaining outdoors? If your outdoor area could use a facelift, let the design experts at Ashley Homestore help you breathe new life into your patio this spring.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.