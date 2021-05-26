Around Town for Dedham, Norwood and Westwood

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNote: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. Click It or Ticket Campaign: The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has awarded the Dedham Police Department with a grant for traffic...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Panera Bread#East Village#Volunteers#Special Tours#The Fairbanks House#First Baptist Church#Norwood Woman S Club#Westwood High School#The Library Book Sale#First Church#The Dedham Food Pantry#Dedham Community House#Dch#Westwood Food Pantry#Providence Highway#Morrill Memorial Library#Hessco Elder Services#Dedham Square Circle#Norwood Day
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Franklin, MASun Chronicle

Foxboro, Franklin get student safety grants

Foxboro and Franklin have been awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance-free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these...
Norwood, MAWicked Local

Norwood plans Special Town Meeting for zoning articles

Norwood is not quite done with Town Meetings yet. During its May 11 meeting, Selectmen approved June 14 for a Special Town Meeting to deal with zoning proposals and any financial matters that need attention before June 30. The warrant closed May 18; the board will meet May 20 to...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Dedham, MAWicked Local

Here's what to know about Dedham Town Meeting

Dedham’s Spring Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field at Stone Park, also known as the Dedham High School Football Field. To help prepare for Town Meeting, we have put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions from years past and to help with Covid-19 protocols that remain in place for this meeting.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Westwood, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Local residents, business owner react to MA reopening news

WESTWOOD, Mass. — It’s news that had customers and staff buzzing inside Lamberts Rainbow Market in Westwood. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Kevin Gomes. Gomes is a musician, so the announcement from MA Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions on May 29 is very good news for his band, KG Express.
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Belmont, MABoston Herald

Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Thursday

Braintree 12, Newton North 2 (6I) Natick 10, Wellesley 9 (ot) Burlington 14, Stoneham 0 (5 inn.) Tyngsboro 4, Gardner 1 (match 1) Tyngsboro 3, Gardner 2 (match 2) Hunter Dean went the distance with 13 Ks as well as 2-for-3 with a double as Plymouth South (4-0) upended Patriot League foe Hanover, 6-4.
Norfolk, MAWicked Local

DA Morrissey awards grant for prom, graduation safety

Walpole was recently awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these events,”...