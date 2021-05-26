Around Town for Dedham, Norwood and Westwood

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”