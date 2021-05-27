Cancel
South Carolina going the extra mile in guiding Gamecocks through NIL opportunities

By John Whittle
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina athletics department is going to be very sure that their student-athletes are well taken care of when it comes to NIL opportunities.

247Sports

247Sports

