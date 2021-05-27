Cancel
Stocks

German shares almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday

raleighnews.net
 6 days ago

BERLIN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 31.52 points, or 0.20 percent, opening at 15,419.20 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was aircraft engine manufacturer...

www.raleighnews.net
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Coinbase Pro Will Begin Trading Dogecoin On Thursday

Coinbase Pro is planning to initiate Dogecoin trading on June 3. Dogecoin deposits are open starting today (June 1). Coinbase will open Dogecoin trading on its retail platform, Coinbase.com, at a later date not yet announced. Coinbase Pro will initiate Dogecoin trading on June 3, as revealed in a new...
BusinessForexTV.com

Dutch Manufacturing Growth Highest On Record

The Dutch manufacturing sector grew at a record pace in May, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to 69.4 in May from 67.2 in April. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. Output and new orders increased...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Upbeat Note On Buoyant Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on an upbeat note on Tuesday with several benchmark indices from the region posting new all-time highs, amid rising optimism about global economic recovery. Stronger than expected economic data from China, and factory activity and inflation data from the euro area underpinned sentiment. An announcement...
Marketsraleighnews.net

German shares close 0.95 pct higher

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Xinhua) -- German stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 146.23 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 15,567.36 points. Automotive supplier Continental won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 3.67 percent. Automotive manufacturers Volkswagen and BMW gained 3.06 percent and 2.66 percent respectively.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Markets Off to Mixed Start for Short Trading Week

Markets traded flat to start the shortened trading week after honoring Memorial Day on Monday. This week is very light on earnings reports but dense with economic data as the Employment Situation Report for May will come out Friday morning. Additionally, the ADP Employment Change and unemployment claims data will be released on Thursday. As investors take in new employment data as well as inflation trends, many traders are keeping an eye out on cryptocurrencies and reddit stocks with large price fluctuations recently.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin Trading Market Size and Share 2021

The report, titled Litecoin Trading Market, is one of the most comprehensive and essential additions to the Reports Globe market research archive. It provides detailed research and analysis on key aspects of the Litecoin Trading market. The market analysts who authored this report have provided detailed insights into key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Litecoin Trading market. Market participants can use analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges in advance. Every trend in the Litecoin Trading market is carefully analyzed and examined by market analysts. Market analysts and researchers have conducted an in-depth analysis of the Litecoin Trading market using research methodology such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help players get an insight into the current and future market scenario. The Litecoin Trading report provides an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user, as well as their contribution to the overall market size.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields slip, shrugging off inflation

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slipped one to two basis points lower in early trading on Wednesday, edging down ahead of the European Central Bank meeting next week. Yields were little changed overall on Tuesday, even after HICP data showed euro zone inflation rose to...
Stocksprotocol.com

SoFi shares rally 12% in trading debut

Shares of SoFi rallied 12% on Tuesday as the online personal finance company made its debut as a publicly traded company. SoFi closed at $22.65 on its first trading day on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company went public via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., a SPAC run by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.
Stocks939thegame.com

European stocks fall from record but post fourth monthly gain

(Reuters) – European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism over a swift economic recovery helped the STOXX 600 index mark its fourth straight month of gains. The pan-European index was down 0.5%, with shares in Frankfurt and Paris...
Stocksfintechzoom.com

DAX Stock News Today – German stocks remain close to their previous peak

DAX Stock News Today – German stocks remain close to their previous peak. The DAX 30 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange stayed near its peak last week and traded between 15469 and 15499. market Near the end of the month, we hope that a new batch of economic data will prove the pace and power of easing pandemic restrictions and trigger a new phase of economic recovery.
EconomyForexTV.com

Eurozone M3 Growth Eases In April

Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in April and growth in credit to private sector eased, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Monday. The monetary aggregate M3 grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in April, but slower than the revised 10 percent rise seen in March and the expected growth of 9.5 percent.
Worldinvezz.com

USD/CHF struggles to find direction after weak Swiss GDP data

The USD/CHF pair was little changed after the latest Swiss GDP data. The Swiss economy contracted by 0.5% in the first quarter. The retail and manufacturing sectors rebounded in April and May, respectively. The USD/CHF pair was little changed on Tuesday after the relatively disappointing Swiss GDP data. The pair...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Global Stocks Slip as Inflation Remains in Focus

Global stock markets slipped Monday as investors wrapped up a month of trading dominated by concerns over inflation and the pace of the international economic recovery. Trading was light with holidays in the U.S. and the U.K. S&P 500 stock futures were down slightly Monday. In Europe, Germany's DAX index...
BusinessForexTV.com

German Inflation Remains Above ECB Target

Germany’s harmonized inflation exceeded the European Central Bank’s target of ‘below, but close to 2 percent’ in May, flash data from Destatis showed on Monday. Harmonized consumer prices grew 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in April. The rate came in line with economists’ expectations and was the highest since 2018.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Weak After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed weak on Monday as investors stayed cautious and largely refrained from making significant moves, looking for fresh signals. Markets in the U.K. and U.S. were closed today for Bank Holiday and Memorial Day, respectively. Investors, digesting euro zone inflation data and some corporate news, were reluctant to build up positions.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains after manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had extended gains by midday on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,104.49 after a survey showed manufacturing growth surged to a new...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Rally On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks rallied on Tuesday to reach record highs as investors digest the latest set of factory activity and inflation data. Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May despite supple bottlenecks, a survey showed. IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Canaan Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Results

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 490% year-on-year to $61.5 million. Total computing power sold rose 122% Y/Y to 2.0 million Thash/s. Revenues from Products rose 492% Y/Y to $60.5 million; Leases increased 496% Y/Y to $0.9 million; Services grew 833% Y/Y to $0.03 million. Other revenue declined 70% Y/Y to $0.01 million.