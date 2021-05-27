PayPal to allow users to move cryptocurrency to third-party wallets

Nowadays we all are shifting from traditional wallets to digital wallets through digital transformation. A digital wallet holds digital currency as well as a cryptocurrency with advanced blockchain technology. Digital Currency or Digital Money is distinct from physical or coins. It allows instantaneous transactions and there is no border for transfer of ownership. The major benefit of digital transactions is the ease and the speed of making the transactions. Additionally, the users of digital payments enjoy more flexibility in making payments. Moreover, users need not worry about any risk involved. I know for beginners, it is difficult to differentiate between digital currency and cryptocurrency. Beginners first need to know What is digital currency and cryptocurrency? Let us begin.