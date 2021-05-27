Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Boys & Girls Clubs hiring for After School Programs

By Makayla Hewerdine, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFlpk_0aD9xwan00

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County are looking to hire Activity Leaders for After School Programs.

Due to the increase of after-school program sites and services that will be open and offered to children to aid in learning recovery for the new school year, the Boys & Girls Club is actively hiring for most parts of the county.

According to The Club, there will be 70 programs within the 11 participating school districts, which will have over 9,000 children per day.

Job Description:

· Positive, team-oriented individuals who are passionate about making a difference!

· Work directly with an assigned group of approximately 20 youth, acting as a positive adult role model, coach, and mentor.

· Must have a genuine interest in the growth, development, and provision of a safe and nurturing environment for the youth you work with.

· Ability to establish authority through leadership, communication, and patience will be required in giving our youth the stability and nurturing atmosphere they need to succeed.

· Ensure that youth reach their potential by expressing a tremendous amount of hard work, flexibility, and commitment.

Requirements:

· High School Diploma/GED

· Be a minimum of 18 years of age

· Have 48 College Credits or a Paraprofessional Certificate.

Resumes can be sent to hr@bgclubsofkerncounty.org .

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

2K+
Followers
809
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#School Districts#Youth Programs#Children And Youth#Youth Development#Youth Leaders#Boys Girls Clubs#The Club#School Year#Mentor#Team Oriented Individuals#Leadership#Commitment#Requirements#Flexibility#Provision#Resumes#Communication#Environment#Job Description
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kern County, CA
Related
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Education is peacebuilding

“Education is peacebuilding by another name.” — Kofi Annan. If we are more familiar with what it takes to create conflict than we are with what it takes to create peace — how do we change that? How do we become more “peace literate?” We teach it, just like we teach reading and writing.
Bakersfield Californian

COUCH'S CORNER: Beautifying our community is a team approach

Recently, and for the first time, Keep Kern Beautiful conducted cleanup events that coincide with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. The Great American Cleanup unifies communities to support litter removal and other beautification projects. When the Board of Supervisors approved the formation of the Keep Kern Beautiful Committee on February 9, dozens of Kern residents from across the county signed on to participate and make a positive impact in their community.
Bakersfield, CARenegade Rip

Former BC student, Marcos Rodriguez, now the new Executive Director of Facilities and Operations

Bakersfield College has welcome Marcos Rodriguez, a former BC student and adjunct professor, as the new Executive Director of Facilities and Operations on April 26. Rodriguez said BC played a very fundamental role in his life and that he is excited to be back. Rodriguez said his years at BC as a student were some of the best he had on his academic journey. Additionally, he said his time at BC was very supportive and his instructors helped him move in the right direction.