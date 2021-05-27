Boys & Girls Clubs hiring for After School Programs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County are looking to hire Activity Leaders for After School Programs.

Due to the increase of after-school program sites and services that will be open and offered to children to aid in learning recovery for the new school year, the Boys & Girls Club is actively hiring for most parts of the county.

According to The Club, there will be 70 programs within the 11 participating school districts, which will have over 9,000 children per day.

Job Description:

· Positive, team-oriented individuals who are passionate about making a difference!

· Work directly with an assigned group of approximately 20 youth, acting as a positive adult role model, coach, and mentor.

· Must have a genuine interest in the growth, development, and provision of a safe and nurturing environment for the youth you work with.

· Ability to establish authority through leadership, communication, and patience will be required in giving our youth the stability and nurturing atmosphere they need to succeed.

· Ensure that youth reach their potential by expressing a tremendous amount of hard work, flexibility, and commitment.

Requirements:

· High School Diploma/GED

· Be a minimum of 18 years of age

· Have 48 College Credits or a Paraprofessional Certificate.

Resumes can be sent to hr@bgclubsofkerncounty.org .