Sovereign wealth funds and public pensions have steadily increased allocation to the self-storage industry whether through direct investments, fund investments, or through publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REIT). For many large investors, REITs have offered the greatest liquidity opportunities. Some notable private deals on the state-owned investor side include the Florida State Board of Administration investing in the iStorage Portfolio and Singapore’s GIC Private Limited investing in Columbia, Missouri-based StorageMart with Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment, L.L.C. In 2020, sovereign wealth funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 1.1161 billion in the self-storage industry vs. US$ 944 million in 2019 and US$ 414.549 million in 2018.