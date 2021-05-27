Cancel
Easton, MD

U.S. Naval Academy’s Powered Flight Program Returns to Easton Airport

WBOC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Md.- Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy will come to Easton Airport this summer to participate in the academy’s Powered Flight Program. The training program, conducted by Trident Aircraft, is one of the most comprehensive curriculums in the country. COVID-19 grounded courses in 2020, but with restrictions lifting and a backlog of students ready to fly, Trident instructors will train one of the largest classes in recent years.

