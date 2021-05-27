Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, VA

Business notes for the week of May 31

pilotonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAashish Matani, managing director of the AHM Wealth Management Group of Merrill Lynch, recently joined the Williamsburg Community Foundation Board of Trustees. Lead Virginia announced newly selected members of the Class of 2021. The nonpartisan and nonprofit statewide leadership program is entering its 16th year. Class participants are senior-level executives in business, education, nonprofit and government agencies throughout the commonwealth. The 2021 curriculum will center on economy, education and health. Regional members include Buffy Barefoot, Virginia Beach TowneBank; Dave Bolcar, Newport News Shipbuilding; Jodi Fisler, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia; Hunter Hanger, Hanger Law; Rus Hayslett Jr.; Virginia Natural Gas; Herb Jones Jr., Pyramid Technologies; Georgie Marquez, Andre + Marquez Architects Inc.; Mike Ohmsen, Faneuil Inc.; Michele Partridge-Lane, Russell’s Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric; Jenny Roberts, Northrop Grumman; Monica Sturgis, The Port of Virginia; Drew Warren, Dominion; and Thom Watkins, Cox Business Virginia.

www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Business Class#Business Executives#Independent Business#Corporate Banking#Newport News Shipbuilding#Virginia Natural Gas#Pyramid Technologies#Faneuil Inc#Northrop Grumman#Dominion#The Super Lawyers#Kaufman Canoles#Checkered Flag#The Evms Fund#Wegmans Food Markets#The Bayport Foundation#Crawlincrabhalf Com#Voa#Cox Business Virginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

The Power List | Emeritus 2021

All the people on this emeritus list are still engaged, but their tenure in our community is not only implicit, it’s a valuable ongoing contribution. Vinod Agarwal, director of ODU’s Economic Forecasting Project. G. Robert Aston Jr., executive chairman of TowneBank. Charles Barker, president and CEO of Charles Barker Automotive.
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

The 2021 Inside Business Power List (The Next 75)

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia sees lowest rate of new coronavirus cases since pandemic arrived

With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 555 as of Friday, the lowest statewide in over 10 months. And Virginia just recorded its lowest tally of new coronavirus hospitalizations at 684. The steep decline is ...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to outline them recently to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who voiced his support for ...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...