Business notes for the week of May 31
Aashish Matani, managing director of the AHM Wealth Management Group of Merrill Lynch, recently joined the Williamsburg Community Foundation Board of Trustees. Lead Virginia announced newly selected members of the Class of 2021. The nonpartisan and nonprofit statewide leadership program is entering its 16th year. Class participants are senior-level executives in business, education, nonprofit and government agencies throughout the commonwealth. The 2021 curriculum will center on economy, education and health. Regional members include Buffy Barefoot, Virginia Beach TowneBank; Dave Bolcar, Newport News Shipbuilding; Jodi Fisler, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia; Hunter Hanger, Hanger Law; Rus Hayslett Jr.; Virginia Natural Gas; Herb Jones Jr., Pyramid Technologies; Georgie Marquez, Andre + Marquez Architects Inc.; Mike Ohmsen, Faneuil Inc.; Michele Partridge-Lane, Russell’s Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric; Jenny Roberts, Northrop Grumman; Monica Sturgis, The Port of Virginia; Drew Warren, Dominion; and Thom Watkins, Cox Business Virginia.www.pilotonline.com