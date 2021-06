Alliance Outdoor Group (AOG) based in Lakeville, MN has acquired Stealth Project Suppressors. Nathan Stieren, CEO of AOG, said, “The AOG team is very excited to add Stealth into its family. This deal brings together a solid and experienced team with the greatest suppressor technology on the market today. Our focus is building larger U.S. manufacturing facilities, investing heavily into R&D and expanding Stealth’s reach through the AOG’s network. The hard work our integration teams have completed the last few months has allowed us to provide a seamless transition for employees and customers.”