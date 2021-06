We haven’t had to ask this in a while, so bear with me: Who is the best soccer player in the world right now? For over a decade, it would have been reasonable to say either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but as those two generational players ease into their mid-30s and their teams decline, the title is up for grabs. Could it be Neymar, finally? His prodigal 21-year old PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe? These are more than plausible answers, but let’s consider the case for the ginger-haired Prince Harry imposter staring at me through a video camera from his luxurious home outside of Manchester on a brilliant May morning: Manchester City’s midfield wizard Kevin De Bruyne.