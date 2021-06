COVID-19 vaccines available at no cost without a prior appointment. –County of San Luis Obispo vaccine clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. Appointments are also available every day this week at all three of the county’s community vaccine clinics, in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo, for those who wish to confirm their preferred time and vaccine type.