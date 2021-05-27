Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden to meet Queen Elizabeth

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 6 days ago

President Joe Biden will meet Queen Elizabeth next month. The White House are reportedly finalising plans for the US leader and his wife Jill to meet the British monarch when he flies to the UK for the Group of 7 summit in Cornwall, with the visit expected to take place after the conference and before the 78-year-old president flies to Brussels, Belgium, for a Nato meeting on 14 June.

www.zapgossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Duchess Of Cornwall#The House Of Commons#Duchess Of Cambridge#The White House#British#The Group Of 7 Summit#Nato#President Joe Biden#Mr Biden#Windsor Castle#Paris#The Visit#Parliament#Brussels#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
FestivalHerald & Review

Joe Biden's entire Memorial Day address

America marks Memorial Day; Biden extols sacrifices of the fallen. A nation slowly emerging from restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans. Plus, see President Joe Biden's full speech at Arlington Cemetery.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Deroy Murdock: Joe Biden and a tragic tale of 3 pipelines – Trump's hard-won energy independence is gone

After reading this tale of three pipelines, an unhappy ending will be hard to avoid. First, on January 20, Biden’s initial afternoon as president, he ditched the Trump-approved Keystone XL pipeline. Some 11,000 high-paying jobs, many unionized, vanished. While these suddenly unemployed Americans sulked, Russian President Vladimir Putin cheered. By...
WorldHello Magazine

The Queen's special guest at Trooping the Colour revealed

Plans for the Queen's official birthday parade on 12 June are now being finalised and they will reportedly include one significant change. According to The Mail on Sunday, the monarch will be accompanied by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, at the event, also known as Trooping the Colour. Like...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Chris Christie: Joe Biden 'knows he's a one-term president'

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie compared President Biden to former President Jimmy Carter on "America's Newsroom" Friday, suggesting Biden knows he's a "one-term president" and that his $6 trillion budget plan will bring high inflation, deficits and unemployment. CHRIS CHRISTIE: People can spend their money a heck of a...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Editorial cartoons show disdain for President Joe Biden

Each morning, of late, when I turn to the editorial page of the World, I am usually confronted with thoughtful, insightful op-eds and letters from diverse points of view. Not so with the daily editorial cartoons, which seem to take misinformation about and disdain for President Joe Biden to new lows.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles got a chance to show off their green thumbs while planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royals got their hands dirty planting a small oak outside the palace, where the monarch has been living throughout the pandemic, to kick off a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees across the United Kingdom. The “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” campaign is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, or “Tree-bilee” as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a “profoundly symbolic act.” He adds that planting a tree “is a statement of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved.” He also points out that, during her reign, the Queen has planted over 1,500 trees all over the world while visiting on official duties.