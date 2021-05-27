Cancel
People keep insisting, but please, no pictures

By Dear Annie
Antelope Valley Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Annie Lane is on vacation. This column was originally published in 2018. Dear Annie: I have a problem I do not know what to do about. As I am getting old, I terribly dislike having my picture taken — especially when I am asked to pose. I get beet red from embarrassment and start feeling sick.

