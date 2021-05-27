Festival of Trellises Event Supports Chelsea Senior Center

Food Gatherers has launched a new website with an updated "Find Food" tool that will make it easier for those facing food insecurity to find local food pantries. The updated tool has a new user interface with map, list, and calendar view layout options, so users have a variety of ways to locate open food pantries near them. The tool also has improved search and filter options that make it easier for people to find pantries that offer delivery, SNAP application assistance, and more. Markell Miller, Food Gatherers' director of community food programs, says the organization's website update was delayed by COVID-19. "The pandemic really brought to light how important it is for people to quickly be able to find information where they can get free groceries," she says. "It just made it even more urgent and more important for us to do this well.”