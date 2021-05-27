Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

Festival of Trellises Event Supports Chelsea Senior Center

By Editor
thesuntimesnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Senior Center is excited to announce their summer FUNdraising event on July 25 called “Festival of Trellises” which will add color and cheer to the beautiful July day. Proceeds will benefit the Chelsea Senior Center and will occur alongside the “Arts in the Garden” benefit walk hosted by Chelsea Area Garden Club on that day which runs 10:00 am until 4:00 pm and will be held rain or shine. Proceeds from the garden walk will benefit CSC’s Intergenerational Garden.

thesuntimesnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Society
State
Washington State
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Main Event#Main Street#Fundraising#The Chelsea Senior Center#The Garden Club#Trellises Event#Garden Mill#Fundraising#Proceeds#Washington St#Tickets#West#Book Street#Color#Rain#Csc Board President#Kids#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Kiwanis Continues Support of Local Groups

SRSLY – to help our youth avoid substance abuse. Ele’s Place – where children receive grief counseling after loss of a loved one. Monday will be the first in-person meeting in months. The club will meet at Chelsea’s Coney Island for a bite to eat and a work project to benefit some worthy local groups.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

This week on Around Town with Linda: Amy Heydlauff

This week on Around Town and continuing with the Strong Women in Chelsea theme is Amy Heydlauff, recognizing her retirement, and to honor her years serving as head of Five Healthy Towns. “Around Town” with Linda Meloche can be seen daily on Channel 18 at 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 6...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Summer Internship Opportunity at Chelsea Senior Center Intergenerational Garden

The Intergenerational Garden at the Chelsea Senior Center seeks a summer intern to coordinate children’s programs related to organic gardening and healthy eating, and help maintain garden. This is a paid part-time (15-20 hours/week) position that is ideal for students pursuing careers related to horticultural education, since it involves the...
Theater & Danceannarborobserver.com

The Calendar

12th Annual Ride for Recovery: Dawn Farm Fundraiser. Apr. 25-May 25. Ride, run, walk, or roll from any location. Entry fee includes a race bib, event shirt, and a finisher medal. All day, anywhere. $25 registration required at DawnFarmRideForRecovery.org. RideForRecovery@dawnfarm.org, 485-8725. 12:01 a.m.-midnight. "Don Pasquale": U-M Voice Department/University Symphony Orchestra.
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Youth Justice Fund Organization

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. I just recently moved to Saline. I am a social worker student at Eastern Michigan University. I am Interning at Youth Justice Fund in Washtenaw county. The organization helps...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Show Your Appreciation for St. Joe’s Chelsea Health Care Professionals (with slideshows)

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Judy Oake for the information and for providing the photos for this story.) To help celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 9-15) and to honor our health care workers who are still battling Covid-19 every day, the Patient Experience Advisory Council of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea has organized a variety of expressions of gratitude.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Potential new food options coming to South Main in Chelsea

There are a couple of plans before the city of Chelsea that if they come to fruition they could bring some name brand options to those looking for such things as a burger or coffee. This past month the Chelsea Planning Commission was introduced to a proposal to transform the...
Washtenaw County, MIsecondwavemedia.com

Food Gatherers launches improved tool to help people find free food in Washtenaw County

Food Gatherers has launched a new website with an updated "Find Food" tool that will make it easier for those facing food insecurity to find local food pantries. The updated tool has a new user interface with map, list, and calendar view layout options, so users have a variety of ways to locate open food pantries near them. The tool also has improved search and filter options that make it easier for people to find pantries that offer delivery, SNAP application assistance, and more. Markell Miller, Food Gatherers' director of community food programs, says the organization's website update was delayed by COVID-19. "The pandemic really brought to light how important it is for people to quickly be able to find information where they can get free groceries," she says. "It just made it even more urgent and more important for us to do this well.”
Washtenaw County, MIchelseaupdate.com

4-H Changemakers Youth Group Focuses on Teen Mental Health

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jane Pacheco for providing this story.) The 4-H Changemakers is a group of Washtenaw County students (aged 13-18 years) who, since their formation in 2017, have been raising student awareness and helping educate their peers about youth mental health in their community. These teens...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

This week on Around Town with Linda: Nicole Tweedie

This week on Around Town is Nicole Tweedie, fitness instructor. “Around Town” with Linda Meloche can be seen daily on Channel 18 at 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. DVD’s of all shows are available to check out on the second floor of the Chelsea District Library and can also be viewed at http://storiesofchelsea.org/around-town-with-linda.
Chelsea, MIwelovedexter.com

Leadership and Refusal Skills Workshop for grades 6-8 is May 17

SRSLY Dexter and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, along with Student Leadership Services, is hosting an upcoming program on leadership and refusal skills. The Leadership and Refusal Skills Workshop is for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades and will take place from 4 o 6 p.m. on Monday, May 17 via Zoom.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

#WhyYouMatter Pandemic-Style at Chelsea High School

More than 13 months since COVID-19 closed Chelsea School District buildings, forcing students into remote learning, the high school rolled out its fifth annual #WhyYouMatter campaign. The school-wide art project was unveiled on April 26, coinciding with the district’s return to an in-person instruction model (with virtual for families who...
Washtenaw County, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

2021 Young Citizens of the Year highlight passion, volunteering in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Five Washtenaw County high school students who use their passions to drive community change have been named Young Citizens of the Year for 2021. Young Citizen of the Year recognizes Washtenaw County high school students for outstanding achievement in community service activities outside of school-based extracurricular activities. The Ann Arbor News started the initiative in 1998 to recognize high school students who give back, and the Ann Arbor Area Community Fund soon became involved to provide scholarships.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce will honor community at Annual Meeting

This year's Annual Meeting of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is coming up on May 19th. The event is free and all are welcome. It will be a chance to see local people, businesses and organizations honored and highlighted. It’s at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the beautiful Robin Hills Farm, which is located just outside of town at 20390 M-52.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Rotary Club, Interact and Key Clubs Clean Up Chelsea Park and Ride

Please don’t litter! That’s the one message volunteers at Saturday’s highway trash cleanup want the whole community to hear. The light rain didn’t stop a large group of Chelsea High School Interact Club and Key Club students, as well as members from Chelsea Rotary Club, from cleaning up a colossal amount of trash around the Park & Ride off of I-94.