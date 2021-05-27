Festival of Trellises Event Supports Chelsea Senior Center
Chelsea Senior Center is excited to announce their summer FUNdraising event on July 25 called “Festival of Trellises” which will add color and cheer to the beautiful July day. Proceeds will benefit the Chelsea Senior Center and will occur alongside the “Arts in the Garden” benefit walk hosted by Chelsea Area Garden Club on that day which runs 10:00 am until 4:00 pm and will be held rain or shine. Proceeds from the garden walk will benefit CSC’s Intergenerational Garden.thesuntimesnews.com