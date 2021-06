ABINGTON — Elizabeth Hunt wants to make one thing clear: she is not ashamed of her daughter. Nor is she ashamed of how she died. Felishia Caraway-Mudd could be stubborn and hard to handle, Hunt said, but she was also generous, loving and kind. She was going places, her mom said, until her life was abruptly ended by an overdose of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid.