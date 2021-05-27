The South Willamette Valley Wine Trail

In Spring of 2019 the Eugene, OR based Ninkasi Brewing sold a majority stake to a new venture called Legacy Breweries in a partnership that would add more breweries into a network of like-minded operations that could pool resources and equity. Part of that agreement was for Legacy Breweries to purchase the property that Ninkasi had expanded upon and the brewery would lease it back from them. At the time Ninkasi was over leveraged, and had doubled down on a huge expansion before sales took a huge tumble with rising competition. The partnership with Legacy was likely essential to the brewery staying alive. Read our 2019 interview with Ninkasi co-founder and then CEO Nikos Ridge on the acquisition. A few months later Legacy Breweries added Laurelwood Brewing to the mix with Ninkasi operating as a contract brewer for the formers packaged beer production.