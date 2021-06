The Greenbrier East Spartans offense was on full display all weekend when they beat John Marshall 15-14 in the first of two games on Saturday, May 15. The thriller may have taken East’s energy for the nightcap because East suffered an 8-3 loss at the hands of the Hurricane Redskins in game two. Against John Marshall, the Spartans took complete control of the game early. In the bottom half of the first inning, Isiah Brooks, Darris Boswell and Noah Hanna all walked to load the bases. Tanner Skidmore then put the ball in play on a fielder’s choice, but Brooks came around...