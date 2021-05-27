Half of Massachusetts’ population fully vaccinated

BOSTON – Massachusetts surpassed yet another major milestone in its path through the pandemic: as of Wednesday, just more than half of the state’s entire population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Department of Public Health’s count of full vaccinations climbed to 3,520,075, just more than 50 percent of the 2020 Census population count of 7,029,917. The percentage of eligible residents who are vaccinated is even higher, since vaccines were only available to those 16 and older for much of the rollout and just weeks ago became available to those aged 12 to 15.