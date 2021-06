A teenager has been stabbed to death at a park in northwest London.The 18-year-old man was found injured at a tennis court in Montrose Park, Edgware, just before 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.Police said they were called to reports of a group of males fighting at 5.54pm.The injured man was treated at the scene by medics from London's Air Ambulance but he was pronounced dead at 7.17pm."Police are working to inform his next of kin," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow in due course."Officers are working to determine whether there any...