Mick Mulvaney Breaks Down The Impasse On Infrastructure

Radio NB
 6 days ago

Republican senators plan to announce a new counteroffer bill on infrastructure which is expected to cost around $1 trillion. This after President Biden trimmed down the spending proposal from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion. This isn’t the first time Washington has tried to pass an infrastructure bill, the initiative had fell short during the Trump administration as well despite it being a priority. Former Acting Chief of Staff under President Trump, Mick Mulvaney explains why it is so hard for Congress to pass an infrastructure proposal in any administration and the obstacles it faces. He also weighs in on America’s current labor shortage, if enhanced unemployment benefits are really to blame and if it will impact the minimum wage debate.

radionb.com
