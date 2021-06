A legal bid has been launched to stop Boris Johnson and his ministers from deleting WhatsApp messages and other communications that would shed light on how they took decisions during the pandemic.A pre-action letter drawn up by lawyers, and seen by The Independent, warns of “concern that ministers and officials are conducting government business via communication services such as text message, Signal and WhatsApp”.If successful, ministers would be forced to start archiving conversations they have via text message to comply with their legal duty to make official business accessible to freedom of information requests.MPs backing the legal action are concerned...