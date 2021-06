If ever there was a single pre-war car that deserved to be updated with modern technology, its the Beverly Cord. Ahead of its time in 1936, the Cord Beverly was the first American designed and built car to feature front wheel drive and hidden headlights. It also revolutionized the way front ends were designed with its radiator being completely hidden behind horizontal louvers. Other features included a concealed fuel filler door and variable-speed windshield wipers. While these items may seem like small enhancements, at a time when vacuum operated windshield wipers were standard, it was a big deal to be able to see and accelerate at the same time during a rainstorm. However ahead of the competition a car is, it hardly ever remains that way and as such today the very few Cords that remain are no longer ground-breaking vehicles. With this in mind there are few other cars that are as deserving of the restomod treatment than the Beverly.