OSCODA – The wins keep coming for the Oscoda baseball team. On Thursday, the Owls kept their conference record perfect, thanks to a sweep at Whittemore-Prescott, as they won both sides of the North Star League twinbill, 20-5 and 16-1. Trevor Miller earned the win in game one, as he struck out five batters. Carson Harger pitched in relief and struck out two batters.