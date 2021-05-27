Murder By Decree coming to Blu-ray this June with new restoration

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — We drift into June with an unusual collection of new DVD and Blu-ray titles . There's a bit of spycraft, B-movie mayhem and everything in between. The Courier - The story of Greville Wynne isn't well known. It should be. Wynne played a major role in the Cuban Missile Crisis. That's somewhat surprising considering he was an unassuming British salesman. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Wynne and Dominic Cooke ("On Chesil Beach," "The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses") directs. I remember being taught about the Cuban Missile Crisis in school. It never occurred to me how little I actually know about the events leading to the standoff between Kennedy and Khrushchev. History tends to focus on just the Soviets and the Americans. It forgets that the crisis was something that would have been felt worldwide. "The Courier" changed the way I look at history. What once felt like a very American conflict now feels more universal. You really need to see this film.