Journey to Africa Launches at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh

As an antidote to a year less traveled, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® unveils Summer by Design, a collection of purpose-led journeys designed to encourage exploration, discovery and connection amongst affluential explorers across the globe. Conceived according to three distinct travel typologies – The Timeless Traveler, rooted in the destination’s most iconic and historically significant experiences; Family Wanderlust, promoting hands-on, educational activities that foster cultural appreciation among multigenerational groups; and Curiosity Over Convention, showcasing unexpected interpretations of art, cuisine, wellness and sustainability to inspire internal growth – the intentional itineraries immerse guests in wider culture and community to spark curiosity, imagination and an enriched approach to travel and to life. Especially now, as many have experienced feelings of isolation and confinement in the COVID-19 era, the need for meaningful and fulfilling relationships is resolute, and Rosewood is committed to helping to build these bonds this summer and beyond.