GIRARD, Pa. — The Wednesday Travel League held its first “major” of the season, the “Pennsylvania Open,” at Elk Valley Golf Course in Girard. Ed Tofil was the overall winner, posting the low round of 80. Mike Wolfe finished second with 85 and Wayne Stoughton was third with 86. Tofil led the front nine with 38 while Mick Dunning Sr., Ron Szach, and Wolfe all led the back nine with 40. The B Flight winner was Tony Destro. In the C Flight, John Waterman won on a tiebreaker over Jeff Rich. The winner of the Bruce “Java” Chrabasz Commissioner’s Award was Bob Kujawa.