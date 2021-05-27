Cancel
Google Assistant prepares to proactively show results for “what’s on my screen”

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Assistant can be summoned by either voice or by long-pressing the home button. But as many of you will recall, before Google Assistant was even a thing, the long-press home action belonged to Google Now on Tap, a feature that scanned what was on your screen and provided contextual information. It was surprisingly accurate and very convenient. The feature made its debut in Google Assistant under a new alias, “What’s on your screen.” But it never became an integral part of Google Assistant and kept appearing and disappearing in various A/B tests. The “What’s on my screen” option used to appear in Google Assistant as a suggestion chip on the main screen of Assistant UI. When you tapped on it, it provided relevant results based on what was displayed on the screen. But it appears the feature could be making a comeback yet again.

