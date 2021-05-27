Google Assistant prepares to proactively show results for “what’s on my screen”

There’s a lot to see about Android 12. We’ve already gone over most of the key details of Google’s new operating system in several posts, and we now have a hands-on as well for anyone interested in looking at the first beta of Android 12 just a little bit closer. While Android 12 itself has been in the works for months and we already had the chance to play around with some developer previews, this beta resembles the finished product a little bit more closely, and we’re really liking what we see so far. Several improvements and changes to the way some Google products work were also showcased, but Google might be testing a few new tweaks as well. One of them is that pending app installs now show up on your home screen.