Nintendo may launch the next-gen Switch by September this year despite global chip shortage

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile on the one hand, Nintendo is struggling to meet Switch demand due to the global chip shortage, on the other, the company is reportedly looking to start production of the next-gen Switch as soon as July this year. Industry sources familiar with the matter have revealed that Nintendo may begin assembly of the next Switch in the next few months, and it might showcase the upcoming console ahead of the E3 conference in June.

www.xda-developers.com
