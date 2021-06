Most people with curly hair understand how hard it can be to make your freshly washed curls last a while before having to go through the process again. It feels impossible, to be honest. You might spend hours washing your hair and layering it up with expensive products, only to see it become dull, dry, and flat during the week. After all the work you put in to make your curls feel hydrated and healthy, it can feel disappointing if the result doesn't last.