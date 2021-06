If you’re going to take the time to do a mask, put the 3 in and do a pre-treatment. All it does it strengthens your hair. It rebonds and strengthens it. When you’re doing the moisture mask you have to do it for at least 10 minutes. It’s patented and it has ceramides, hyaluronic acids, everything that will hydrate your hair and give it more smoothness and shine. I will tell you this I have are really tough time getting my clients to do a mask because they don’t want their hair weighed down. That’s why Olaplex made #8 to go into the hair and just sink in, but it will not weigh down the hair. It is great.