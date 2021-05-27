Same bar, new look: Harry's Night Club and Beach Bar gets a refresh
Harry's Night Club and Beach Bar first opened in the 1950s, hardly noticeable among the dozen or so other bars sprinkled throughout downtown Pismo Beach at the time. A lot has changed since then—shirt shops and hotels stand in the spaces that many of Pismo's long-closed bars once claimed, and Harry's ownership has changed hands several times over the years—but the actual structure and interior of Harry's has largely remained untouched.www.newtimesslo.com