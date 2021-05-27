The Woman in the Window

Writer Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel's whodunnit series, Mare of Easttown, explores grief in all its complexity. In a rural Pennsylvanian town called Easttown, local cops, headed by detective sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), are facing tremendous pressure with their failure to solve the disappearance of a 19-year-old Katie Bailey. Mare’s worn-down appearance hints that there is more to her than the strength of a small-town cop. She faces the brunt of the backlash over the case, given that the majority of the town seems related to her. Suddenly, there’s an even bigger mystery when Erin (Cailee Spaeny), a single teenage mother, is found dead in the woods. Soon, another teenage woman, Missy Sager, disappears. Unlike most whodunnits, Mare of Easttown doesn't bank just on its plot developments to entertain you. There is an attempt at painting a layered picture of characters in the town, with their respective complexities.