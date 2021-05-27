Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAgoraphobic child psychologist, Anna (Amy Adams), watches from her dark and empty brownstone as a new family moves in across the street. In a clear nod to Hitchcock's 1954 Rear Window, Anna realizes right away that life for the family is less than idyllic. She first meets teenager Ethan Russell...

Jane Russell
Wyatt Russell
Julianne Moore
Amy Adams
Hitchcock
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

‘The Woman in the Window’ Tries to Pay Homage to Alfred Hitchcock, but Epically Fails

To say that the production of “The Woman in the Window” was troubling would be an understatement. The 2018 bestseller of the same name was pseudonymously written by A.J. Finn, revealed to be controversial author Daniel Mallory. Mallory was the subject of a sensational 2019 New Yorker article which proved his claims of suffering from a brain tumor, losing his mother to cancer, losing his brother to suicide, and receiving a doctorate from Oxford University to be false.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Woman in the Window Ending Explained: What Actually Happened And How It All Wrapped Up

Netflix viewers finally got the chance to see Amy Adams as the agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox in The Woman in the Window, released on the streaming service after a couple of years of rewrites, studio drama and delays. The twisty thriller was based on the book of the same name by A.J. Finn, and while it stayed fairly loyal to the book, adapting the multi-faceted story, which largely takes place in one isolated setting, proved to be quite the challenge.
MoviesHypebae

6 Crime Drama Movies To Watch After Netflix's 'The Woman in the Window'

One of Netflix‘s many new releases, crime thriller movie The Woman in the Window has shot to the top of rankings upon its premiere on May 14. Starring Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, the nail-biting film is told from the perspective of Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), who suffers from agoraphobia after a traumatic car accident. The character spends her days at home alone as she consumes alcohol every day with her prescribed medication. Her only hobby is sitting by the window and examining neighbors across the street. One day, Fox claims to witness a crime scene that she later attempts to solve.
Moviestwincitiesgeek.com

The Woman in the Window Is a Foggy Story with Some Transparent Problems

Extensively detailing the many ways in which The Woman in the Window is a sorry attempt at a Hitchcock imitation would likely be almost as tedious as the movie itself, so let me cut to the chase. If you’re looking for an engaging twist on Rear Window, keep looking. If you’re still curious about how director Joe Wright and writer and actor Tracy Letts have adapted the bestselling 2018 novel of the same name by Daniel Mallory (writing as A. J. Finn), read on. But you might want to close your blinds first.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Woman in the Window: Why ‘Grip Lit’ has Found its Natural Home on TV

In The Woman in the Window, Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic woman who thinks she’s witnessed the murder of her female neighbor. But when the police investigate, the neighbor is alive and well. She’s also a completely different woman… Based on the best selling novel by A. J. Finn, which garnered positive reviews on its 2018 release, Joe Wright’s screen adaptation has not proven as much of a hit with critics.
Books & Literaturemainstreet-nashville.com

Book review: 'Woman in the Window' a thriller but has some flaws

I was cruising through Netflix when an ad for a new movie caught my attention. Amy Adams was the main actress playing an agoraphobic woman stuck inside her home. Before the title made its way across the screen, I realized A.J. Finn’s book “The Woman in the Window” had made its way to screens across the country.
MoviesDaily Northwestern

Reel Thoughts: Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” is a disaster, living up to critic reviews

In less than two hours, Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” produced too many plot twists that left the viewer confused and unsatisfied. The film, adapted from the novel of the same name, tells the story of Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist, who witnesses a murder across the street from her window after new neighbors move in. She is convinced the murderer is the new neighbor’s husband, Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman), and forms a bond with his slightly off-kilter son, Ethan Russell (Fred Hechinger).
TV & VideosThe Tab

14 times The Woman in the Window was the most unhinged film Netflix has ever made

It’s about time Netflix was held responsible for a number of crimes committed against the use of my time. Today, for example, I spent nearly two hours of my life watching The Woman in the Window and I think someone needs to take whoever allowed this monstrosity to happen up to the stands to face their charge. Your honour, I present to you a war crime.
Barnstable, MAcapecodwave.com

Play It Again, Tim – ‘The Woman in the Window’: bad Hitchcock

“The Woman in the Window” (R, 100 minutes, on Netflix) celebrates Alfred Hitchcock. But not in the way intended. Shamelessly ripping off such Hitch flicks as “Rear Window,” “Vertigo” and “Psycho,” “The Woman in the Window,” based on a best-seller by A.J. Finn, is a disaster. What’s shocking about this is the talent involved: director Joe Wright (the Keira Knightley 2005 version of “Pride & Prejudice”), screenwriter Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) and a cast featuring Amy Adams, Gary Oldham, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Brian Tyree Henry.
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

“Cruel Summer” and “The Woman in the Window” explore the real-life horrors of sexist disbelief

Olivia Holt in "Cruel Summer" and Amy Adams in "The Woman in the Window" (Photo illustration by Salon/Netflix/Freeform) In 2017, Jordan Peele's "Get Out" paved the way for a new and especially terrifying genre of horror — one made bone-chilling by its realism rather than paranormal activity and gore. And in their own way, Netflix's new mystery thriller, "The Woman in the Window" (based on the 2018 book of the same title) and Freeform's YA mystery series, "Cruel Summer," follow this model.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Woman in the Window viewers issue same warning to Netflix users

Netflix users are issuing a warning to those wanting to watch The Woman in the Window.The new film, which was released last week, has become another hit for the streaming service. However, this doesn’t mean it’s any good – the mystery thriller has received a frosty reception and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 29 per cent.Starring Amy Adams, the story follows Anna Fox, who, while confined to her New York home. is visited by a kindly neighbour from across the street named Jane (Julianne Moore).However, Anna’s life starts to dramatically unravel when she believes she witnesses Jane’s murder...
TV & VideosVulture

Sophie Turner Ascends The Staircase to Join Toni Collette, Parker Posey and Juliette Binoche

HBO Max is clearly gunning for your now-empty Mare of Easttown minutes with the cast of their upcoming docudrama, The Staircase. According to Deadline, Game of Thrones’s Sophie Turner is just the latest star to join the streamer’s scripted TV adaptation, based on the 2004 documentary series of the same name from director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade about author Michael Peterson. Peterson has been accused of killing his wife Kathleen in 2001, though he claimed to have found her at the bottom of a (you guessed it) staircase in their home.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Mare of Easttown: What Was Going on with Guy Pearce?

The hit HBO mystery series Mare of Easttown wrapped up by both identifying the sad truth about Erin McMenamin's killer and finding space for an emotional catharsis for Mare. But what about the bigger mystery bedeviling viewers since Episode 1? In other words, if he's not here to be the killer or some other integral member of the story, what is Emmy-winning actor Guy Pearce doing in this cast? The answer, series creator Brad Ingelsby explains, is kind of personal.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Emma Stone no protagonizará ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The actress ended rumors that she would reprise her role in the franchise’s next adventure. Renowned actress Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the 2012 movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its 2014 sequel, put down rumors about her role in the franchise’s next adventure. The actress, in conversation with...
MoviesVanity Fair

Which Actress Should Get the Her Own Mare of Easttown Next?

Kate Winslet didn’t need a show like Mare of Easttown, but HBO’s crime drama (which concluded Sunday night) offered the Oscar winner the opportunity to play a great leading role in a popular project for the first time in years. She relished the challenge (see: that accent, those coats, the scenes shared with just about every great character actor you can think of) and is a strong contender, in a very competitive category, for an Emmy.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Emma Stone Wants Disney To Do An Ursula Origin Movie Next

Whilst fans and critics are still busy praising Disney’s Cruella, the star of the movie has turned her focus elsewhere. In an interview with Variety, Emma Stone, who plays Cruella de Vil in Disney’s latest live-action movie, said she would love to see Ursula get her own feature film. “She’s...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Mare of Easttown Review: Kate Winslet shines in this murder mystery masterpiece

Writer Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel's whodunnit series, Mare of Easttown, explores grief in all its complexity. In a rural Pennsylvanian town called Easttown, local cops, headed by detective sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), are facing tremendous pressure with their failure to solve the disappearance of a 19-year-old Katie Bailey. Mare’s worn-down appearance hints that there is more to her than the strength of a small-town cop. She faces the brunt of the backlash over the case, given that the majority of the town seems related to her. Suddenly, there’s an even bigger mystery when Erin (Cailee Spaeny), a single teenage mother, is found dead in the woods. Soon, another teenage woman, Missy Sager, disappears. Unlike most whodunnits, Mare of Easttown doesn't bank just on its plot developments to entertain you. There is an attempt at painting a layered picture of characters in the town, with their respective complexities.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Borderlands Actress Debuts First Look at Cate Blanchett’s Lilith

Borderlands Actress Debuts First Look at Cate Blanchett’s Lilith. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis surprisingly revealed the first look at Cate Blanchett’s Lilith in the Borderlands movie. The upcoming adaptation of the fan-favorite video game will feature both Curtis and the Lord of the Rings alumnus, with Curtis set to play Dr. Tannis. In Borderlands, Blanchett portrays one of six Sirens, a group of women who have acquired incredible powers. Lilith comes from the planet Dionysus but, like her fellow Sirens, feels the need to go to the planet Pandora. She will have a significant impact on the story as one of the original game’s Vault Hunters.