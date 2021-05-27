Extensively detailing the many ways in which The Woman in the Window is a sorry attempt at a Hitchcock imitation would likely be almost as tedious as the movie itself, so let me cut to the chase. If you’re looking for an engaging twist on Rear Window, keep looking. If you’re still curious about how director Joe Wright and writer and actor Tracy Letts have adapted the bestselling 2018 novel of the same name by Daniel Mallory (writing as A. J. Finn), read on. But you might want to close your blinds first.