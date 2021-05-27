Case of Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Warren

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced that a confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been in found in a white-tailed deer in Warren County on a hunting preserve. The Preserve has been quarantined for five years and all other deer on the preserve were euthanized. No other samples of CWD were detected. CWD is an extremely contagious disease that slowly kills the lymph nodes, spinal tissue and brains of deer and similar animals like elk and reindeer and does not affect other livestock. As of yet there is no evidence that it can be transmitted to humans.