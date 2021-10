(Avoca) AHSTW has a stout non-district test in Week 7. The Vikings will oppose 5-1 Logan-Magnolia. Coach GG Harris like the way this one falls on the calendar. They get a playoff team late in the regular season with little to no repercussions if they fall short. “You betcha. I mean this is the type of year where you want to be playing your best football and you want to be playing against the best competition. Logan-Magnolia is super well coached. They do what they do and they do it well. We are excited for the matchup to see the growth that we’ve made.”

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO