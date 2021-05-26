Planning Commission meeting this evening is cancelled

PIERRE — The Pierre City Commission is meeting tonight at the Pierre Municipal Building. Commissioners will move right to consideration of a seven-item consent calendar. The calendar includes approval of meeting minutes, five new hires, a raffle request, setting a public hearing for a temporary malt beverage license and the claims. In unfinished business, Commissioners will consider awarding a bid for a street track loader and holding a public hearing on hay leases along with consideration of awarding hay leases. In new business, Commissioners will get a presentation from the Pierre Economic Development Corporation on a sales tax rebate plan and will consider Park Board Recommendations for a skate park. They include a request to surplus city property, a request to bid the skate board concrete project and a request to purchase skate park equipment. The Pierre City Commission meets tonight at 5:30 pm.