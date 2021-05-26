newsbreak-logo
Politics

Planning Commission meeting this evening is cancelled

 3 days ago

Apologies for the late notice- we did update the calendar, but forgot to send out the notification. Please be advised that the Planning Commission WILL NOT be meeting this evening. Enjoy a long holiday weekend! We will see you (in person) in July!. Also, for those who have asked, we...

