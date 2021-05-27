Time to celebrate

(Image above: Partido dos Trabalhadores, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons) UW Tacoma joins with UW campuses in Seattle and Bothell to mark Juneteenth on June 19, 2021. In honor of the day, Equity & Inclusion Vice Chancellor James C. McShay announced that UW Tacoma will fly the Pan African flag at 10 a.m. on June 19. In a message to campus, he also announced the launch of the Black Opportunity Fund, which has currently raised $80,000 to support initiatives promoting the success of Black students at UW Tacoma. Dr. McShay’s message is presented below.