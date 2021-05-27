Time to celebrate

Written by Corrie Schuster, a Library Customer Adviser at the Mariemont Branch and a co-chair of the Black Events & Exhibits Committee. Juneteenth, now an official federal holiday, honors the end of slavery in the United States. Considered the longest-running African American holiday, it marks the anniversary of when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to free all enslaved people. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two and a half years earlier, Texans had largely ignored the proclamation, since they had not been significantly involved in the Civil War. While emancipation didn’t happen overnight for all enslaved people, celebrations broke out among newly freed Black people, and Juneteenth was born.