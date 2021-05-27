Cancel
Rockers Royal Blood excited for ‘alien’ live music to return

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British rock band Royal Blood say they can’t wait to tour their latest chart-topping album even if right now the concept of playing for audiences seems “alien” after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music shows for more than a year. The duo, who formed in 2011,...

