Rockers Royal Blood excited for ‘alien’ live music to return

While London quartet Wolf Alice remains a bit of a secret here in the U.S., it’s a chart-topping cover star and festival main-stage mainstay across much of Europe. The band’s first two albums, 2015’s My Love is Cool and its 2018 follow-up, Visions of a Life, both wield noise with so much poise that it was hard to imagine what this band couldn’t pull off. And yet, after winning the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2018 for its second album, Wolf Alice often presented itself in the press as shy, guarded and somewhat bewildered by success. The competence and confidence of the songs stood in direct contrast with the band seeming not quite comfortable in its own skin, let alone the well-earned success so early in its career.