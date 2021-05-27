The new way to take pictures

I’ve got until July 15 to submit images to The Portrait Masters for accreditation. There’s a new category called “Self-Portrait” this round. I wanted to do some test photos today with Layla, however I did not bring food, so I wasn’t getting any cooperation from her. She only agreed to get up on the chaise because it was an excuse to kick Daisy off. She wouldn’t sit up to pose with me. She wouldn’t look at the camera. She wouldn’t get off the chaise when I told her to. I took plenty of bad pictures of us today. It didn’t matter, though, because I was more interested in figuring out how I would pose myself. As I uploaded the photos to my computer, looking to see if any had potential, I could hear some pathetic whining from across the room. I looked up to see that Layla was still on the chaise, probably wondering why I hadn’t returned with food.