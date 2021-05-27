Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The man behind the Oscars Chadwick Boseman NFT tribute: why do NFTs excite black artists?

By Jurgita Lapienytė
cybernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the backlash that followed the NFT tribute to Chadwick Boseman during the Oscars, black artists are hoping that NFT platforms will end the abuse of artists online. Digital artist Andre Oshea was commissioned to create an NFT to honor Chadwick Boseman, who passed August 2020 at the Oscars. The star of the Black Panther, among other movies, was nominated for best actor in a leading role (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). Yet, Anthony Hopkins won, and Oshea’s tribute to Boseman upset quite a few people.

cybernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Panther#Movies#Howard University#Cybernews#American#Black Nft Art#Illmind The Producer#Boseman Nft#Nft Tribute#Buying Nfts#Nft Space#Nft Platforms#Nft Collabs#Star#Digital Artists#Onboard Artists#Man#Nfts Excite#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘Without Remorse,’ Chadwick Boseman and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Michael B. Jordan hopes “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” isn’t the last audiences will see of him as John Clark. “At the end of the day we wanted it to be a franchise, but we also know that you got to do one good movie first,” Jordan tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “You have to do a film that works. And this one works. I’m excited to see what the future holds and how we get to a ‘Rainbow Six.’”
CelebritiesDesign Taxi

Chadwick Boseman NFT Gets Wholly Redesigned Due To Backlash

Nominees from this year’s Academy Awards were handed copies of a digital artwork featuring Chadwick Boseman’s head, in honor of the late actor. This sparked an outcry, and audiences argued that it was an attempt to “capitalize on a tragedy” amid the NFT craze. Boseman also ended up losing out to Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category, which made the homage even more unfavorable.
MoviesNewsTimes

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
CollegesDeadline

Howard University To Rename College Of Fine Arts After Alum Chadwick Boseman

UPDATED with more details: Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman, who attended the college before going on to become an A-list actor playing iconic roles including Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and James Brown. The honor comes after Boseman’s death in the prime...
Moviesarcamax.com

Angela Bassett: Black Panther sequel will honour Chadwick Boseman's legacy

Angela Bassett is confident that 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. The 62-year-old actress played Ramonda, the mother of Chadwick's superhero T'Challa/Black Panther, and says it will be a challenge to surpass the success of the original 2018 movie but she believes in the cast and crew.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Best Chadwick Boseman Roles That Aren't Black Panther

The untimely passing of renowned actor Chadwick Boseman has truly left a hole in the creative universe. Aside from the fact that just about anybody who knew him, or worked with him, says he was quite possibly the best person (and actor alive), isn't the only reason why this beloved thespian is missed. There's obviously the questions about what to do with certain projects to which he had been attached. The one looming over all of those is just how will Black Panther 2 continue without him? As the iconic role of T'Challa/Black Panther isn't going to be recast, one has to wonder what's going to happen to that film without the larger than life actor/character no longer being the central figure holding it together.
MoviesHollywood Life

MTV Movie & TV Award Winners 2021: Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, & More Win Big — See Full List

Elizabeth Olsen and many more of your favorite stars won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards commenced on May 16, and aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. Leslie Jones hosted the ceremony beautifully, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Justin Hartley, Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen attended. Plus, a ton of awards were also given out. Want to know who took home golden popcorn statues? See a full list of the winners — in bold — below!
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Kelly Clarkson, Tony Awards, Chadwick Boseman + More!

KELLY CLARKSON TO REPLACE ELLEN: NBC stations announced Wednesday (May 26th) that The Kelly Clarkson show will take over the current slot held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show by Fall 2022. Currently in its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for an additional two seasons, through 2023. DeGeneres’s show will conclude in 2022, at the end of Season 19.
Collegesclichemag.com

Chadwick Boseman Pitched Masterclass Idea to Howard U. Before Death

Chadwick Boseman wanted to get Howard University students up to speed on the entertainment biz early and often, which is why he came up with a great idea for his alma mater … one it’s now bringing to fruition. HU Prez Wayne Frederick tells TMZ… » Read Full Articles. Cliche.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Oscars 2021: Steven Soderbergh Breaks Silence On Final Award And Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

Chadwick Boseman losing the Best Actor Oscar capped off a bizarre, yet historic Academy Awards telecast. The disappointment over the late actor’s loss left a bad taste after being last award season's darling. What made the moment even more awkward was the placement of the award. Now, Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh has broken his silence on the final award and Boseman’s surprise loss.
Moviesculturalweekly.com

Chadwick Boseman’s Words

When the Oscars producers planned for the last award of the night to go to best actor, they were counting on Chadwick Boseman winning it posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but Academy voters gave it to the excellent Anthony Hopkins for The Father. They were hoping for a tearful speech from his widow, like she had given at the Golden Globes two months prior, when the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press voted him best actor in a drama. Click here to watch. She said, “But we don’t have his words.” So here are some answers he gave during our numerous interviews.