The man behind the Oscars Chadwick Boseman NFT tribute: why do NFTs excite black artists?
Despite the backlash that followed the NFT tribute to Chadwick Boseman during the Oscars, black artists are hoping that NFT platforms will end the abuse of artists online. Digital artist Andre Oshea was commissioned to create an NFT to honor Chadwick Boseman, who passed August 2020 at the Oscars. The star of the Black Panther, among other movies, was nominated for best actor in a leading role (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). Yet, Anthony Hopkins won, and Oshea’s tribute to Boseman upset quite a few people.cybernews.com