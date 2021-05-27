5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 set to open flat after inching back toward record. U.S. stock futures were relatively flat Thursday, and the 10-year Treasury yield was higher, over 1.6%, after of a burst of morning economic data. The market saw modest gains Wednesday, supported by stocks tied to the economic reopening. The S&P 500 ended less than 1% from its May 7 record close. With two trading days left in May, the Nasdaq was up nearly 2% for the week but down 1.6% for the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up for the week and the month.www.cnbc.com